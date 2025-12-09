Lori Loughlin battles way back to Hallmark throne as she weathers Varsity Blues scandal, marriage woes: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Lori Loughlin continues to navigate life post-Varsity Blues scandal and recent marriage woes, the "Full House" alum is taking back her wholesome image with a highly-anticipated return to Hallmark.

Loughlin, who is gearing up to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton in Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart" after a seven-year hiatus, has had a rough few years both personally and professionally — including a two-month stay in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal and a separation from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.

Despite the setbacks, however, experts said Loughlin could make a strong comeback. And the timing is perfect.

"Cancel culture has eased up in recent years and, depending on the offense, audiences have become much more forgiving," Steve Honig, founder of The Honig Company, told Fox News Digital. "More and more we are seeing celebrities weather storms and bounce back. There is also some truth to the old adage that time heals all wounds, and Loughlin has been off-the-grid for some time now."

"Her bread and butter is wholesome family entertainment and that’s her ace in the hole. She needs to stick to what she knows and where she has a successful history." — Steve Honig, Founder of The Honig Company

"Loughlin’s return to her original roots is a smart move on her part, and fortunate for her that her previous employer is willing to have her back," Honig continued. "She was very well-established in her genre and going back to it will reinforce her pre-scandal image and help ingratiate her with her core audience."

"Her bread and butter is wholesome family entertainment and that’s her ace in the hole," he added. "She needs to stick to what she knows and where she has a successful history."

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, said Loughlin has been granted empathy in a way, due to her relatability.

"We are a nation based on second chances. We love the comeback story and we've always embraced the underdog. Loughlin fits both roles," said Eldridge.

"She was caught, convicted, and spent two months in jail," he continued. "Most Americans turn on the news and see rampant insider trading in the halls of Congress, or violent criminals walking the streets due to cashless bail. Yet, here was a woman who did everything possible to give her children a competitive advantage, and she was paraded around and made an example of."

While Eldridge made it clear that it doesn't make her decisions "any less wrong," it's about perception.

"From a public relations standpoint, once the initial dust settled, the average American could relate to her actions," he said. "Granted, they couldn't afford a half-million-dollar bribe like she did, but the desire for our children to do better than we did is a common thread in American society. Empathy goes a long way."

"Second chances and underdogs are making a comeback," he added.

In 2020, the actress served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from making payments to William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scam, to get her daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

In April 2024, Loughlin spoke with First For Women about forgiveness and moving forward.

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said in the outlet’s cover story. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."

"For me, it’s just persevering and, as an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she continued. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."

While she did not directly address the scandal, she spoke about asking for forgiveness.

"Actually, I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness, but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too," Loughlin said.

"My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven," she continued. "No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think, for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."

Amid her reflections, Loughlin was dealing with her own marital struggles behind closed doors.

In October, Loughlin separated from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.

"Lori and Mossimo are living apart," Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, told Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

A source told People magazine that the last few years for the couple "put a strain on their marriage."

"Things have never been the same" after the pair "weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," the source said.

Though devastating, the personal struggle won't make much of an impact on her return, said Eldridge.

"In terms of her divorce, the impact will likely be negligible," he said. "Sadly, over 50% of marriages in the United States end in divorce; of those, 72% are initiated by women. Until you've had to live through it, most people are numb to it. As such, this won't move the needle with viewers."