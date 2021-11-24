Lori Loughlin's daughters reveal dealing with negative media coverage about their mom was ‘frustrating’

Lori Loughlin's daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli admitted the negative media attention their mom received during the college admissions scandal was "frustrating."

Olivia Jade, 22, and Bella, 23, opened up about the impact the college admissions scandal had on their family during a recent episode of Olivia's podcast, "Conversations with Olivia Jade."

"I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was watching how horrible, or reading or seeing, how horrible the media was to both you and mom," Bella told Olivia during the episode.

Olivia Jade went on to say Loughlin took most of the heat in the media, despite other families being involved in the scandal.

"Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn’t nearly affect me as much as seeing mom having all this thrown on her," Olivia said. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person’s name."

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits back in 2019.

Loughlin and Giannulli ended up pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud .

In a plea agreement , Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released in December and Giannulli was released in April.

The family has seemingly moved on with life. Loughlin returned to Hallmark to reprise her role in the "When Calls The Heart" spinoff, "When Hope Calls." Olivia Jade landed a spot on the cast of season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" and started her own podcast.