Longtime Democratic strategist Donna Brazile joins Fox News as a contributor.

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile is Fox News’ newest contributor, the network announced on Monday.

Brazile will offer political analysis on both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, making her debut Monday on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

"I'm delighted to be joining Fox News. I know I'm going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News. My response is that, if we've learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can't have a country where we don't talk to those who disagree with our political views,” Brazile said in a statement.

Brazile – a longtime Democratic strategist -- was the interim National Chair of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election and has served as chair of the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute and was vice chair of the DNC’s Civic Engagement and Voter Participation. She participated in every presidential campaign from 1976 through 2000 and will now bring her expertise to cable news.

“There's an audience on Fox News that doesn't hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our 'safe spaces' where we simply agree with each other. For there is no safety in self-limiting numbers,” Brazile continued. “You can be darn sure that I'm still going to be me on Fox News. I'm going to do what I always do: and dish it out straight, exactly as I see it, with just as much New Orleans hot sauce as folks expect."

Brazile authored New York Times bestsellers “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House” and “Cooking With Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics.”

She is a recipient of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s highest award for political achievement and was named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women” by The Washingtonian.

Brazile detailed her decision to join Fox News in a column she penned for FoxNews.com.

“I have always believed that what Americans share in common is a lot stronger than what drives us apart, and that the best decisions are made in the spirit of mutual respect,” she wrote. “Will I agree with my fellow commentators at Fox News? Probably not. But I will listen.”