Lizzo slams 'Ozempic allegations' after weight loss transformation

Lizzo slammed rumors that her dramatic weight loss was due to Ozempic.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old rapper shut down speculation that she was taking the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss, attributing her body transformation to diet and fitness.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote on a video post she shared Friday.

In the clip, Lizzo wore a red kimono and rested her cheek on her hand and smiled at the camera before letting out a sigh.

The post was captioned "'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' - a fan," along with a string of crying face emojis. The caption was directed at a social media user who had commented on a previous post that Lizzo shared, which featured a video of her pulling on black leather shorts over a beige bodysuit by her brand Yizzy.

In her latest upload, Lizzo included a screenshot of her previous post's comments section, in which one Instagram user wrote, "did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke."

Lizzo replied, writing ""Whyyyy do u follow me?"

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker has documented her weight loss journey on Instagram, and she shared a before and after video of her results Wednesday.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit." — Lizzo

In the "before" clip, Lizzo appeared in a Yizzy black bra and underwear set. The video then cut to an "after" clip of Lizzo in a light gray bodysuit.

The video was set to audio from a radio interview in which Nicki Minaj said, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad bitch, always been a bad bitch."

Lizzo mouthed Minaj's words in the video, which was captioned "FINE BOTH WAYS."

In an April interview with The New York Times, Lizzo got candid about her body image.

"I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day," the singer told the outlet. "The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.

"There are some days I adore my body and others when I don’t feel completely positive."

Lizzo shared that she was focusing on her health and fitness during her hiatus from touring.

"I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body," the four-time Grammy Award winner said. "There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates."

The singer also explained that she was dieting and said her approach was to gradually shed pounds.

"I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly," Lizzo told the outlet.

Lizzo also addressed scrutiny of her appearance, saying, "My body is nobody’s business."