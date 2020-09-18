Live updates from the 2020 Emmys including winners, big moments and best speeches

It's one of Hollywood's biggest nights as the stars of TV gather to see who claims the top awards for work on the small screen.

This year, the 72nd Emmy Awards are making history by becoming the first broadcast to forego the traditional red carpet and theater experience in favor of allowing the stars and artists that are nominated to appear virtually for safety sake during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Regina King, Catherine O’Hara, Hugh Jackman, Ted Danson, Sterling K. Brown and many more could win an award for their work on shows like “The Good Place,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Morning Show.”

With late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm as host, this year's show promises to be one of the most eventful awards nights of the year.

