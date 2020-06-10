'Live PD' production ceased at A&E amid protests, civil unrest

"Live PD" production has been ceased by A&E amid ongoing protests in opposition to police brutality against black individuals.

The news was first reported by Deadline, who said the decision was made by A&E and production company Big Fish Entertainment.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” said a statement from A&E obtained by the outlet. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

"Live PD" and "Cops," both docuseries following on-duty police officers, were pulled from the air last week before it was announced on Tuesday that "Cops" would not be returning for its 33rd season.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement to Variety.

After the news broke, "Live PD" host Dan Abrams shared his surprise on Twitter.

"Shocked & beyond disappointed about this," he said. "To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on... More to come..."

On Tuesday, Abrams took to Twitter to assure fans that the show wasn't gone for good.

"To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back... The answer is yes," said Abrams, 54. "All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you."

Reps for A&E, Big Fish and Abrams did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The cancelations come amid a period of civil unrest in America and various other countries as protests have broken out around the globe.

Protesters were spurred after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died while in police custody when officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds.