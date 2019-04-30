Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Little House on the Prairie’ set may have burned down in fire: report

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The cast and crew of "Little House on the Prairie" in a studio set. 

The cast and crew of "Little House on the Prairie" in a studio set.  (NBCU Photo Bank)

A film set believed to be part of the iconic western drama television series “Little House on the Prairie” burned down Sunday after a lightning strike ignited a fire in a Los Angeles suburb, a report said.

The Ventura County Fire Department said over Twitter that the half-acre blaze started in the foothills near Simi Valley. Light rain eventually extinguished the fire.

“The grasses are starting to cure and will soon be receptive to fire,” the department’s public information officer tweeted.

“Little House on the Prairie" ran for nine seasons and was filmed at the Big Sky Movie Ranch in the hills just north of Simi Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times. The show was based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series.

The show details the lives of the Ingalls family in the 1870s and 1880s, starring late actor Michael Landon playing patriarch Charles Ingalls.