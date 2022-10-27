Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin roasted by fans for posing with daughter Delilah: 'Looks a bit too intimate'

Harry Hamlin has two daughters with wife Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Harry Hamlin is raising eyebrows after a photo of him and eldest daughter Delilah Belle went viral on an Instagram account.

Delilah Belle, whom Hamlin shares with his wife, Lisa Rinna, is seen posing with her father at the PRISCAVera Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in September. 

The photo was recently posted to a fan-page account with a headline that read: "This is not how I pose with my dad." Quickly, comments began rolling in, commenting on the nature of how the daughter and father were posing.

One person wrote, "Looks a bit too intimate." Another commented, "I knew there was something creepy about him."

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her father, Harry Hamlin, pose for a photo together.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her father, Harry Hamlin, pose for a photo together. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

HARRY HAMLIN ALMOST DIVORCED LISA RINNA WHEN SHE JOINED 'REAL HOUSEWIVES'

A third user wrote in all capital letters, "MY DAD WOULD NEVER."

While some fans wondered if the photograph had been doctored so that Hamlin's face was touching his daughter's, it is confirmed to be a real photograph.

A representative for Hamlin had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have two daughters together, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21. Hamlin also has a son, Dimitri, 42, from a previous relationship.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have two daughters together, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21. Hamlin also has a son, Dimitri, 42, from a previous relationship. (Frazer Harrison)

Recently, Rinna has been in the headlines for her behavior on the latest season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She has most noticeably clashed with Kathy Hilton.

One Instagram user wrote underneath the photo of Rinna's husband and daughter: "Anything to get the spotlight off of Lisa, but still stay relevant."

In another photo from the same event, Lisa Rinna stands between her husband and eldest daughter.

In another photo from the same event, Lisa Rinna stands between her husband and eldest daughter. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Rinna did attend the same fashion event with Delilah Belle and Hamlin, even posing with the two for a photo.

