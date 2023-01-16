Expand / Collapse search
Lisa Marie Presley remembered by David Foster after her death: ‘She was iconic’

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lisa Marie Presley's fans leave her kind notes at Graceland Video

Lisa Marie Presley's fans leave her kind notes at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's fans wrote kind notes for her on a graffiti wall at Graceland, with one saying she is now with her father Elvis.

David Foster honored Lisa Marie Presley in a recent interview days after the musician's death.

Lisa Marie died at a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday after authorities responded to a "not breathing call" from her Calabasas home.

Foster spoke about working with Lisa Marie during an interview with People magazine.

"I clearly remember the day we were in the studio together doing a duet with her father, 'Don't Cry Daddy,' which was kind of profound in its own way, that she would be singing a duet with her father," Foster told the outlet. "She just was a hard worker and infectious and fun and irreverent."

David Foster opened up about working with Lisa Marie Presley.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY REMEMBERED BY NICOLAS CAGE AND THE MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATE: ‘SHE LIT UP EVERY ROOM’

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

The Canadian musician admitted he "liked her music" and explained he "thought her music was cool."

"I don't know how to make that kind of music, but she loved that music, and she made us love it too. So I appreciated her as an artist."

Foster remembered Lisa Marie as "iconic."

"It's a hell of a burden to carry around, to be Elvis' daughter, and I think she wore it really well. I mean, obviously, the struggles that she had are well documented, but who knows what it was like to walk in her shoes?... She was iconic in her own right."

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed Lisa Marie Presley on Feb. 1, 1968.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was 54 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by her mother and three daughters – Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Foster's remarks on Lisa Marie follow tributes by many. Nicolas Cage and the Michael Jackson Estate both shared tributes following her death.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley got married and filed for divorce in 2002.

"This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," Cage told Fox News Digital.

The Estate of Michael Jackson shared: "We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time."

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married for a short time.

