Lindsay Lohan reveals she is single: ‘I was seeing someone and we broke up today’

Lindsay Lohan is back on the market.

When asked about her marital status on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show“— via the Daily Mail — Friday, she told the Australian radio hosts, “I was seeing someone and we broke up today.”

Lohan, who Page Six previously reported was linked to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, whom she purportedly met at a Formula One Grand Prix race, didn’t reveal her former lover’s identity.

“You wouldn’t even know who he was. I had a bit of a day,” she said.

Sources close to Lohan, who has been partly based in nearby Dubai for the past couple of years, told Page Six in August that “it’s not unusual” for Lohan to be courted by Middle Eastern dignitaries. “They go crazy for her out there,” exclaimed one insider. At the time, sources claimed to have seen texts between the two of them.

Maybe her latest endeavor will help her broken heart. After her MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” tanked, she’s been writing a TV series. Page Six exclusively reported in June that Lohan had lost her show and the Mykonos, Greece, nightclub on which it was based.

In an interview on Australia’s “Studio 10” this week, Lohan revealed that she’s “writing a TV series that will come out in America. Almost like a reality show, but not a reality show.”

Lohan has, in the past, been linked to such international figures as Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.