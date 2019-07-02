Lindsey Lohan posts naked mirror selfie to mark her 33rd birthday

Lindsey Lohan posted a naked mirror selfie to her Instagram late Monday on the eve of her thirty-third birthday.

The actress, musician and reality host appeared to be wearing nothing but her birthday suit while she held up her phone and strategically posed on the floor of an almost empty white room. The Parent Trap star did wear sparkling earrings, a ring and a bracelet despite the apparent lack of clothes.

LINDSAY LOHAN’S PALS EXPLAIN WHY FORMER CHILD STAR IS PURSUING REALITY TV, NIGHTLIFE: ‘WE’RE PAST HER PAST’

“Girl I’ll come hang that tv up on the wall for you,” one fan joked in the comment section, referring to a flat screen laying against the wall in the background. Others wished her a “happy birthday!”

Lohan also posted an Instagram story of what looked like a “pre-birthday” dinner with friends. “How cool is this? I love it,” she said while panning the camera across the table.

The former troubled child star made headlines in May for seemingly taking the high road after Paris Hilton called her “beyond, lame and embarrassing” during an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Lives,” People reported. After the heiress released her music video for “Best Friend’s Ass,” Lohan posted a throwback of the pair, writing “Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lohan also teased the possibility of her released new music, tweeting “Hard at Work” in June. She kicked off 2019 by launching a reality TV series on MTV titled “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” in January, which chronicles how Lohan is determined to expand her business empire on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.