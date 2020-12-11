‘Leave it to Beaver’ actor’s book aiding Missouri detective’s legal defense: report

Leave it to Eddie Haskell.

The life story of Ken Osmond, the late actor who played Eddie Haskell on the classic TV sitcom “Leave it to Beaver,” is now helping finance a Missouri police detective’s legal case, according to a report.

After Osmond died in May at age 76, his widow and a family friend learned about Kansas City police Detective Eric DeValkanaere, who is facing criminal charges in a shooting death.

Osmond became a Los Angeles police officer after moving on from acting – and was once shot in the line of duty, so when his widow Sandy Osmond, heard about the Kansas City detective’s case, she decided to get involved, FOX 4 of Kansas City reported.

According to the station, Sandy Osmond learned about the case from Christopher Lynch, who had helped her husband write the book, “Eddie: The Life and Times of America’s Preeminent Bad Boy,” about Ken Osmond’s TV exploits.

Both Sandy Osmond and Lynch decided to use funds from the 2014 book to aid the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, which helps pay the court costs of police officers whom the organization regards as facing outrageous criminal charges.

DeValkanaere is accused of killing Cameron Lamb, 26, whom the detective alleges had pointed a gun at his partner. But the partner isn’t sure Lamb was armed, an indictment says, according to FOX 4.

Lamb’s stepfather, Aqil Bey, said after the charges were filed in June that at least the case will be decided in court.

“They’ve been indicted, at least we have an opportunity now to go to trial," Bey told FOX 4.

Lynch, on the other hand, told the station that the Kansas City case seems similar to the one that Osmond faced in 1980 in California.

“It just struck a chord with me, and I thought, ‘Wow, that sounds so much like Ken’s shooting and what would have happened if Ken would have been in that boat today,’” Lynch said.

Meantime, a victims advocacy group called It’s Time 4 Justice says the defense fund’s involvement in the case is potentially harmful but it hopes the facts will be clear when the case goes to court, FOX 4 reported.

The defense fund said it was grateful for support from people like Sandy Osmond and Lynch.

“It’s great to know that we reach such a broad group of people across the country that they want to see police officers do the right thing but they want to know police officers do have their support,” Jason Johnson, president of the organization, told FOX 4.

Ken Osmond played Haskell, a teenage character on “Beaver,” from 1957 to 1963.