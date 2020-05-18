Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star, dead at 76

Ken Osmond, who was best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on the comedy series “Leave It to Beaver,” has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 76.

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," Osmond's son Eric said in a statement obtained by Fox News on Monday. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

Osmond died at his Los Angeles home on Monday, according to Variety. No other details about his death are currently known.

The actor starred in "Leave It to Beaver" from 1957 to 1963. Per Variety, Osmond's part as Haskell was only supposed to be a guest appearance, however, he did so well in his portrayal that he became a mainstay throughout the show's six-season run.