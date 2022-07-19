Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

'Law & Order' crew member shot and killed while reserving parking spots on NYC set

The deadly shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 'Law & Order' set, authorities told Fox News Digital

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
A "Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime" crew member was shot to death while reserving parking spaces for the filming of the show early Tuesday morning.

A "Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime" crew member was shot to death while reserving parking spaces for the filming of the show early Tuesday morning. (iStock / Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY’- 'Law & Order' shooting: Crew member shot to death while reserving parking places for show in NYC. Continue reading…

‘I WAS SOBBING’- Cher opens up about miscarriage she suffered at age 18. Continue reading…

NIGHT OUT- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy a date night in NYC after U.N. appearance. Continue reading…

Chris Evans revealed he's looking for love in a recent interview.

Chris Evans revealed he's looking for love in a recent interview.

LOOKING FOR LOVE- Chris Evans is ‘laser focused on finding a partner’. Continue reading…

REMARRIED- John Cena and wife get married for the second time. Continue reading…

FUN IN THE SUN- Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson enjoy shirtless paddleboard ride on family vacation in Croatia. Continue reading…

LIVING A NORMAL LIFE- Emilia Clarke reveals she is 'missing' parts of her brain after suffering two aneurysms. Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married on July 16.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married on July 16. (Jennifer Lopez / OntheJLo.com)

‘COLD FEET’- Jennifer Lopez 'rushed' to get married and was afraid Ben Affleck would get 'cold feet' before wedding: report. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Mickey Rooney Jr., original Mouseketeer and first child of legendary star, dead at 77. Continue reading…

BACK AGAIN- Armie Hammer spotted out for first time in Los Angeles since job selling timeshares was revealed. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending