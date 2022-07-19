Cher opens up about miscarriage she suffered at age 18

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cher revealed she suffered three miscarriages when she was younger.

The "I Got You Babe" singer opened up about being hospitalized with her first one at the age of 18 while she was married to Sonny Bono via Twitter.

"When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18," she shared."I was alone in our house.son came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain.couldn’t even stop in elevator. dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in 2 operating rm. WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY."

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ROE V. WADE BEING OVERTURNED: ‘ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED’

Cher got political with her thoughts in a follow-up response, seemingly referencing the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and other political hot topics.

"Never thought I’d need 2," Cher explained when a fan responded saying nobody had any idea about the singer's miscarriages. "These Insane republicans will kill our WOMEN 4 POLITICS."

"MOTHERS, SISTERS AUNTS, COUSINS, BEST FRIENDS…NO WOMAN IS SAFE IN AMERICA," she continued. "SOON NO SANE PERSON WILL BE SAFE. THESE ARE NOT JUST WORDS, NO CLIMATE LAWS, NO [money] 4 NEW POWER GRIDS."

Cher previously revealed she's suffered four miscarriages throughout her life during an interview with Parade in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After the third time it got to be a nightmare," she told the outlet. "People would be congratulating me because I was pregnant, and then I wouldn't be, and then they would be like, 'Oh, we're so sorry.' I thought, 'God, I don't want to have to hear this anymore.'"

Cher married Bono in 1964. The two welcomed Chaz Bono in 1969.

After nine years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1975.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pop singer later welcomed her second child, Elijah Blue Allman, with the late Gregg Allman.