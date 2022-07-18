Chris Evans is focusing all his energy on finding his next partner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Evans recently opened up about his struggle to find love in Hollywood, claiming he has been extra focused recently on finding his special someone.

In his new film, Netflix’s "The Gray Man," "The Avengers" star plays an assassin obsessively hunting down Ryan Gosling’s character, who is on the run after uncovering CIA secrets.

While promoting the movie, Evans was asked if there is anything in his life that he is searching for as obsessively as his character, and he gave an interesting answer.

"The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," Evans told Shondaland. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star also spoke about how difficult it is to find love in today’s world, especially in Hollywood.

"I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," Evans said.

Evans has been linked to a few women he’s worked with in the past, most notably comedic actress Jenny Slate.

Slate and Evans met in 2017 on set of their film "Gifted" and dated for a year before announcing their breakup in 2018.

He was also rumored to have been in relationships with Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and most recently Selena Gomez. The Selena Gomez dating rumors started when Gomez was featured on TikTok wearing a sweater that looked very similar to the one Evans wore in the film "Knives Out."

The rumors picked up more steam when Evans began following her on Instagram and then posted a video of himself playing the piano with a slight view of the reflection of a woman with short brown hair, which looked similar to the style Gomez was sporting at the time.

While many fans were excited about the possibility of the two becoming a couple, it seemed to just be wishful thinking, as neither one confirmed they ever dated.

Evans may be having trouble finding love in Hollywood, but he is having huge career success. He is starring in a number of Marvel films, voicing Buzz Lightyear in "Lightyear," and has three films in post of pre-production.

"The Gray Man" will be released on Netflix on July 22, 2022.