Lauren Blanchard extends 'Final Exam' winning streak

Fox News correspondent and "Final Exam" contestant Lauren Blanchard has been on a roll lately when appearing on the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" current events quiz segment.

"[Blanchard is] well on her way to becoming our all-time champion," Tucker declared to start the segment Thursday night.

A graphic featuring tombstones and all six of her previous victims took up the screen.

Thursday she took on Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry who extended his hand for a cordial handshake before pulling it back.

Blanchard was not happy about that -- and Henry paid for it dearly.

While things started competitively Henry became just another victim and was steamrolled by Blanchard on the way to her 7th win in a row, garnering her yet another Eric Wemple victory mug.

From former Gov. John Kasich's air travel to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's thoughts on billionaires, she knew her stuff.

"It is the year of the pig!" Blanchard said as she answered her final question confidently.

However on Tucker Carlson Tonight's "Final Exam" it is clearly the year of Lauren Blanchard.

"Is there anything you don't know?" Tucker asked.