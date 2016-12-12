Latina Navy Member Trains Rihanna in ‘Battleship’

Rihanna was definitely in character as a tough navy seal in “Battleship” playing officer Cora ‘Weps’ Raikes, but it was Jacqueline Carrizosa, Rihanna’s technical advisor and a member of the navy herself, who got her ready for the role.

“Rihanna was really cool,” said Carrizosa who is part Mexican. “She definitely was an open book.”

“She’s not afraid to say how she feels and what she wants to tell people,” Carrizosa added.

“She’s not fake. She’s still true to herself.”

Carrizosa, 22, says it was nice to see Rihanna in character soaking in everything she was learning.

“She asked questions [and] she was all about it,” Carrizosa said.

The navy officer also claims audiences are in for quite a thrill when watching “Battleship.”

“It's very action packed,” Carrizosa said enthusiastically.

“It will pump them up. It’s cool to see the navy fight like that. It keeps you guessing.”

Carrizosa also had the opportunity to interact with other actors such as Brooklyn Decker, who she convinced to throw off a cliff and into a river.

They were all really cool,” said Carrizosa about the cast members. “I went hiking with a bunch of them when we were t filming. We came to this cliff with a 20 to 30 foot jump.”

“I just ran off the cliff and convinced Brooklyn Decker to jump off. They were all normal people,” she added about her observations about the actors.

The technical director hopes she gets to continue working in films in the near future.

“There’s been talks about it,” Carrizosa said. “I love teaching!”

