Larry the Cable Guy says upcoming solo special is the cure to current political divide: 'We need to laugh more'

Larry the Cable Guy is soon releasing his first solo stand-up comedy special in over a decade and the famed comedian promises it will bring the public what it needs the most: "good ol' fashioned" belly laughter.

Fox News got an exclusive first look at the trailer for the popular comedian's anticipated special titled "Remain Seated," which is set to be released through Comedy Dynamics on April 7.

The Nebraska native, best known for his adopted Southern twang and "Git-R-Done" catchphrase, hasn't released a solo special in over a decade because he was busy "hanging with my kids and being a good dad," he told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

"It's the same good ol' stuff, the same ol' funny one-liners and I haven't really strayed from that," Larry, real name Daniel Whitney, dished to Fox. "My specials are a blast. It's a setup-punch-setup-punch format. What's in the trailer is what fans are going to see for an hour and 10 minutes -- just one [joke] after another."

The funnyman's new special comes at an especially trying time for comedians specifically, some who have been lambasted in recent years for taking jokes too far. Some have even lost major gigs due to their loose lips given the current political climate.

When asked if Larry feels pressure to censor his jokes for that reason, the "Cable Guy" replied, "No, I don't care about that at all."

Further proving his point, the veteran comedian said he sets no boundaries for himself when it comes to cracking jokes. He says he's just here to have some fun.

"I think most people just want to forget about it and just laugh," Larry said of the political climate. "People get bent out of shape. They need a little humor in their lives. We need to laugh and forget about things. That's what I, as a comedian, should be doing."

He added: "There's a few of us that are still out there that tell jokes and we do it how you're supposed to do it. I want you to come out and laugh and have a good time. I've been around a long time. You know what my act's about. If anything I do offends you, I've got a good idea -- stay away from it!"

Larry the Cable Guy also has his own comedy channel "Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup" on SiriusXM with Jeff Foxworthy. When he isn't working on his craft or being a family man, the comedian is likely changing lives with his Git-R-Done Foundation, a non-profit established by Larry and his wife, Cara. The foundation's mission is dedicated to helping children and veterans, and was founded after his son, Wyatt, was born with hip dysplasia.

"We're close to $9.5 million we've given away to tons of organizations that have to do with kids, veterans," Larry said. "Man, it's been pretty awesome."

"Remain Seated" will be released by the Comedy Dynamics network, a hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Vimeo and more, on April 7. Larry's album with the same name will be released on April 10 through SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Sound Cloud and more.

"I think people will really enjoy it," said Larry. "It's definitely a vintage Git-R-Done!"