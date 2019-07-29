Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

Weezer fan in wheelchair held up by concertgoers in North Dakota

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 29Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for July 29 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The best view is always from the top!

At a concert for the rock band Weezer at the North Dakota State Fair last Saturday in Minot, a woman using a wheelchair got a great view when a group of good Samaritans hoisted her up on their shoulders so she could see the stage.

A woman using a wheelchair got a great view when a group of good Samaritans hoisted her up on their shoulders so she could see the stage. (Kate Marthaler)

A woman using a wheelchair got a great view when a group of good Samaritans hoisted her up on their shoulders so she could see the stage. (Kate Marthaler)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate Marthaler shared the photo on Facebook, and it has since has gone viral, West Dakota Fox noted.

Marthaler wrote: "This right here is what I’m living to be a part of. This right here is the example I’m trying to show my kids. This right here is what I’m working to surround myself with every day. People who want to hold up others when they need it so we can all keep living our best lives together! This is awesome!! This is how it should be."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.