Lance Bass: No 'N SYNC reunion planned after VMA performance

Don't get your heart set on anything more than the 90-second `N Sync reunion seen on the MTV Video Music Awards. The performance marked the first time the band played together in 11 years, and also the last time they'll do it, at least for a while.

"It would be lovely to do it, but we got nothing planned," Lance Bass told The Associated Press on Monday between breaks while doing his Sirius XM show "Dirty Pop with Lance Bass."

Part of the reason is that Justin Timberlake begins his solo tour this fall, and the closest Bass says he'll get to the stage is a seat in the audience.

"Who knows what will happen when he's off tour. It's simply not part of the conversation right now. We just focused on that one performance," Bass said. Then he added: "If we did anything like that, I think we would come up with something real special where we could actually call it "The Reunion."'

Bass, along with fellow boy-band mates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez joined Timberlake, who was already performing. The guys wanted to do something special for Timberlake for receiving The Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. It's the VMA equivalent of a lifetime achievement award.

While the last 15 seconds of their reunion performance made Bass feel nauseous, getting to the stage beforehand was a pure adrenaline rush.

"We had to perform in the middle of the arena so there was no way of getting us out there without being seen. So they dressed us in big ole hoodies to pretend we were the stage hands. So we would push out the stage and do all the stage hand stuff until we got to the area and hid out beneath a staircase," Bass said. "That was my favorite part."

Bass said just before they stopped performing he felt queasy from nerves.

As for the show, Bass shared his view on the evening's most controversial performance when Miley Cyrus stripped down to a nude bikini, erotically grinded with Robin Thicke, and made suggestive gestures with a foam hand with a pointed finger.

The singer said his young nieces and nephews watched the VMA's for the first time to finally see their uncle perform in `N Sync.

"I didn't know I had to warn them that their little Hannah Montana was going to be naked and humping a finger," Bass said in shock.

During a commercial break, he spoke more of the incident.

"I think it's her thing. I think she shocked a lot of her younger fans, especially the parents, who might not be so happy with her thing and she's just being Miley," Bass said.

"I mean it is a big deal. Unfortunately I think young artists, especially coming from a Disney background, especially want to change that image. ... Lady Gaga does it. Everyone is like what can I do just to really shock people. But Lady Gaga and a lot of people have really missed the mark a lot where it goes over people's heads."