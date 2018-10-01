Lady Gaga reveals she was told to get a nose job early on in her career—and she said no

To play shy aspiring singer Ally in “A Star Is Born,”Lady Gaga channeled her own experiences — some more painful than others.

“I was told when I was first starting out that I should get a nose job, but I didn’t because I wanted to be who I was,” the pop icon, 32, told Sky News at the film’s London premiere Thursday.

Continued Gaga, “I really believed in myself when I started out pounding on doors to break down all of the barriers in the music industry, I really had courage … [Ally] doesn’t have that, she’s not brave and she’s not full of self-confidence.”

In the much-viewed trailer for “A Star Is Born,” Gaga’s character makes her physical insecurities plenty clear. “Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look,” Ally confesses to Jackson Maine (played by Bradley Cooper) in the clip.

Despite the “Poker Face” singer’s own self-assured nature, she concluded, reflecting on such hurtful feedback for her role “was a vulnerable experience.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.