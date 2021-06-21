Kylie Jenner felt ‘unkissable’ before turning to lip liner and fillers

Love bites, even for future beauty moguls.

During part one of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion on Thursday night, Kylie Jenner opened up about how feeling "unkissable" inspired her cosmetics empire.

"I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips … I had really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, told host Andy Cohen.

"A guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"From then on, I felt unkissable," added Jenner, who turned to makeup — and later lip fillers — to enhance her now-famous feature.

"I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," she continued. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident."

The superstar’s family couldn’t help but poke fun at her past boy problems, with mom Kris Jenner joking that she should "name a lip kit after him" and sister Kendall saying she "should do a collab with him."

Years later, the makeup mogul’s done pouting over the diss. "I obviously don’t think about it now," she said.

But Jenner’s insecurities served as the kiss of life for her namesake beauty brand, which she launched in 2014 with — what else? — lip kits.

And the reality star’s empire shows no signs of slowing down, as she launched Kylie Skin in 2019 and recently announced an upcoming baby brand.

The lip kit queen has also applied to trademark Kylie Body, Kylie Hair and Kylie Swim, suggesting she’ll be cashing in on more categories in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner, who continues to spark reunion rumors with Travis Scott, rocked a curve-hugging Vivienne Westwood gown for E!’s revelation-filled special.

During the explosive two-part reunion, the star also said she’s "not thinking about marriage" and addressed the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.