Kylie Jenner shares video of daughter Stormi watching Travis Scott at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Stormi Webster is cheering on her daddy!

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Travis Scott's biggest little fan watching his Super Bowl Halftime performance, where he shared the stage with Maroon 5 and Big Boi.

The post, which Kylie simply captioned "PRICELESS," comes just days after the lovebirds celebrated their daughter Stormi's first birthday.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently sat down with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and he gushed about Scott's involvement in the halftime show.

"So Travis... he is it right now. He is the one," Levine told ET exclusively. "Like, this is a moment for him and we love what he does, obviously. We love what he represents because we love having a presence that this is the show that will have the biggest hip-hop presence that there has ever been on the show. I mean, I can't look back and find that to be the case before. He's it, he's the man right now and he comes in hot."

Scott's performance comes amid controversy surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show, which stems from the NFL's stance around Colin Kaepernick and others who took a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality.

According to a Variety report, Kaepernick and the 26-year-old rapper reached a point of "mutual respect and understanding" about Scott's involvement with the NFL, following his pledge with the league to donate $500,000 to the social-justice non-profit Dream Corps. In a tweet, Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, denied the report. The former NFL star retweeted Nessa's denial.

Levine, 39, also spoke to the controversy, telling ET that "no one put more thought and love into this than I did."

"You know, I think when you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, it is this insatiable urge to hate a little bit," Levine said. "I am not in the right profession if I can't handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music."

"I am beyond proud of the finished product, and literally never, never been more excited in my entire life to present this to the people because I believe that it's truly a reflection of all of us," he added.