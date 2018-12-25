Kylie Jenner gave Stormi a Louis Vuitton-print Lamborghini for Christmas

Like mother, like daughter.

Kylie Jenner has become quite the connoisseur of rare and super expensive luxury cars, and now her 10-month old daughter Stormi is kicking off her own enviable collection of pint-size vehicles.

The 21-year-old reality star shared the first of what’s sure to be many Christmas gifts for the infant on her Instagram Stories, posting a shot of two child-sized electric convertibles — a $400 red Ferrari and a $389 black Lamborghini covered in Louis Vuitton’s signature, rainbow-hued monogram print.

While the two toy cars are an impressive start for someone who’s not even one year old yet, Stormi’s got nothing on her mom’s array of high-priced cars.

For Christmas this year, Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, bought her a $400,000 monogrammed, ice blue Rolls Royce.

And cars are clearly the couple’s thing as for a push present the rapper bought her a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari and a vintage Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday.

