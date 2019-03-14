Kyle Richards denies kid bribed way into school, shocked by pal Lori Loughlin over college admissions scandal

Kyle Richards shut down a social media user who asked if her daughter bribed her way into school and revealed she was shocked to hear friend and actress Lori Loughlin was allegedly involved in the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star praised her daughter Sophia Umansky on Wednesday for hitting back at an Instagram user who commented on the 18-year-old’s photo asking if Richards was part of the bribery scheme that led to charges against 50 people, including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Umansky is a freshman at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

“Did your parents bribe your way into Gw [George Washington University] just like all your neighbors back home did? You seem incredibly stupid,” a user wrote.

Umansky replied, “I actually graduated high school on the deans list and worked really hard to get into a good school thank u for ur concern tho sweetie.”

Richards posted her daughter’s response on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Some people are really unbelievable. So proud of you @sophiakylieee.”

The reality star revealed Tuesday on “Watch What Happens Lives with Andy Cohen” that she was shocked about Loughlin, who is her friend, and her alleged participation in the college admissions scheme.

“We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking,” Richards told Cohen. “They [Loughlin and her daughters] are really great people. I’m really so confused about all of this. Everyone is talking about it today, in our world and our circle. Until today, I had never heard this ever existed.”

Loughlin was released on $1 million bond Wednesday after she was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The “Full House” star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying “bribes totally $500,000 in exchange for having their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was reportedly spending her spring break on the yacht of USC's Board of Trustees chairman Rick Caruso when news broke about the college admissions scheme. She has since left the yacht, Caruso told TMZ.