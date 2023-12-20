Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn kiss during romantic Aspen getaway after 40 years together

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn appeared to be more in love than ever when they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Aspen, Colorado, this week.

The 72-year-old actor and the 78-year-old actress, who have been together for 40 years, were seen sharing a kiss during a shopping trip.

Russell held Hawn's shoulders as he leaned in to kiss her on the side of a street in the popular ski town.

"The First Wives Club" star wore a silver checkered coat that was trimmed with brown fur over a dark blue ribbed sweater with black leggings and black boots. She was pictured smiling and carrying a camel-colored leather handbag while crossing the street.

Russell donned a brown cargo jacket over a red and black checked shirt with blue jeans and black and brown snow boots. He sported black-framed eyeglasses and a beige cowboy hat. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star carried two large shopping bags from the clothing store Overland Sheepskin Co. as he walked down the sidewalk.

The duo were joined by Hawn's son Oliver Hudson, 47, and his wife Erinn Bartlett, 50, on the family outing.

Russell and Hawn first met in 1966 when they co-starred in the comedy musical western, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band."

At the time, Hawn was 21 and Russell was 16. In 2012, the "Death Becomes Her" star told the BBC Radio 4 that she thought Russell was "adorable, but much too young."

However, the pair's relationship eventually turned romantic when they co-starred in the 1983 film "Swing Shift," which saw their sparkling chemistry on full display. They memorably teamed up a few years later in the beloved romantic comedy "Overboard."

"We met up again, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him," Hawn recalled. "We both said we would never go out with another actor, so it just shows you never can tell."

The two are parents to son Wyatt, 37, and the "Escape From New York" star also helped raise Hawn's daughter Kate, 44, and Oliver from her previous marriage to actor Bill Hudson, 74. Russell also shares son Boston, 43, with his ex-wife Season Hubley, 72.

Despite their decadeslong union, Hawn and Russell have both expressed that they never felt the need to tie the knot.

"A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work," Hawn told Porter magazine in 2015.

The actress continued, "If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything’s a choice."

Russell spoke glowingly of his partner when they received their side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

"To you, I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you," the Massachusetts-native said during the ceremony. "All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard couldn't hold a candle to that. There's no one else I'd rather be next to."

In 2018, they co-starred in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles" film series, playing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and went on to reprise their roles in the 2020 sequel "The Christmas Chronicles 2."

"The inspirations of the character of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are very much drawn from my original family with my mom and dad and three sisters, and then even more so from the family that I have and am fortunate enough to live in with four great kids," Russell told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

"Goldie’s magical as Mrs. Claus," he added. "I haven’t got the words for how much that means to me because that one’s going to be there for my great grandkids, for our great grandkids to see and go, 'That’s cool. That’s who they [are].’ I love what we did, and it’s a blast."