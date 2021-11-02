Kristy Swanson, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actress, hospitalized with ‘COVID-related’ complications

Kristy Swanson, the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

On Monday, the 51-year-old took to Twitter and revealed that she was being treated for coronavirus-related pneumonia.

"Prayers for me please," the actress tweeted. "Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands."

In a follow-up tweet, Swanson provided more details about what led to her hospitalization.

"Thank you all for the prayers it truly means a lot to me," she shared. "I can feel it. Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok."

Swanson also thanked her medical team for being "so on top of it," as well as having "a wonderful staff."

"My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name," tweeted Swanson. "The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great."

Many of the star’s followers sent their well-wishes on social media, including her former "Pretty in Pink" co-star Jon Cryer.

"OMG I’m so sorry to hear this but glad to hear you are in great hands and getting good care," the actor tweeted. "You and your family are in my thoughts. I wish you strength and rest and happiness and health."

"Thank you my dear ducky," Swanson replied, referring to the 56-year-old’s character in the 1986 film.

While Swanson has been openly critical of the vaccine, she responded to a headline that referred to her as "anti-vax."

"Fact Check: I have NEVER said I am anti-vax," she replied.

It’s unknown whether Swanson is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Swanson is best known for playing Buffy Summers in the 1992 horror-comedy "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." It starred Luke Perry, Donald Sutherland, Rutger Hauer and Paul Reubens, among others. Sarah Michelle Gellar took on the character for the TV series, which aired from 1997 until 2003. The show is still hailed as a cult classic.

"I actually thought it was wonderful and great that Buffy was going to live on and become a TV series," Swanson told Calgary Herald in 2015. "That was great for young girls to be able to have that role model. I was in full support of it and thought it was fantastic. I never expected to be asked to do it or be a part of it. I think I was probably 27 or older when it came out. I could no longer play Buffy. A lot of people ask me that. They assume because I was not a part of it I was somehow upset. That’s just not the case at all. I was in full support of the series."