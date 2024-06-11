Kristin Cavallari says she was 'skin and bones,' got down to 102 lbs during 'unhappy' marriage to Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her past weight struggles.

During a fan Q&A segment on her "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast, the author and reality TV star reflected on the negative ways her past marriage to Jay Cutler affected her health.

"I was very thin," Cavallari said. "I'll put it in perspective for you guys. I'm 5'3". I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming ‘Very Cavallari,’ I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I'm eating now."

"The Hills" alum admitted that stress was the main factor for her significant weight loss.

"The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out," she said. "I look back at photos from that time period, and I am like, 'Holy s---.' I was rail f---ing thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s---. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."

Cavallari shares three children with Cutler; Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. She and Cutler were married for nearly seven years, having tied the knot in July 2013, and filing for divorce in April 2020.

Now, the "Laguna Beach" star is focusing more on her overall well-being, including her new relationship with Mark Estes, member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz.

When speaking with " Entertainment Tonight " on the CMT Music Awards red carpet in April, Estes got candid about his budding romance with Cavallari.

"I'm really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that's what we're gonna run with," Estes said. "She's a smokeshow, too, so..."

When asked if the two have had conversations about possibly having children, Estes said, "That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now. But we definitely have had the talk, obviously."

Earlier this year, Cavallari, who is 13 years older than Estes, discussed possibly taking that next step with her new flame.

"I'm not actively thinking about it [but], you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over... If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid," she said during an episode in April.

