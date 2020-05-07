Kristin Cavallari celebrates son Jaxon's sixth birthday with sweet post: 'Love you forever angel'

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating her son Jaxon's sixth birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Uncommon James mogul took to social media on Thursday to gush about her little one.

"Happy 6th birthday my little man," Cavallari wrote.

She continued: "Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel."

The "Very Cavallari" star also shared two candid snapshots -- one of her holding onto Jaxon and another smiling at him.

In addition to Jaxon, Cavallari shares son Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4, with estranged husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and the former NFL player announced that they were divorcing last month, saying it was "just the situation of two people growing apart."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former couple had reached an agreement on living arrangements and custody of their three kids amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to a source who previously spoke with E! News, Cutler and Cavallari are "agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off.

"They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week," the insider added of the ex-pair's current home in Nashville, Tenn.

The source said that once Cavallari moves to her new residence, the kids will swap houses each week.