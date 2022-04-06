Kris Jenner trades in signature pixie cut for shoulder-length bob hairstyle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner had fans doing a double take on Tuesday when she debuted a new hairstyle.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager ditched the signature pixie cut she's had for years and opted for a shoulder-length bob that she showed off in a new Instagram Story.

In the video, Kris is seen applying lip gloss from daughter Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics collection. Kris later debuted her hair makeover at the celebration of Kylie Cosmetics' most recent collaboration with Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner.

Kris, 66, appeared to have some fun with her daring new look as she was seen blowing a kiss to the camera while wearing nothing but a white robe.

In another video posted to her Instagram Story later that night, Kris gives a speech to dinner guests in which she tells her daughters she "couldn't be prouder of anyone in my entire life."

Kris and her famous five daughters – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie – are gearing up for another significant launch: the premiere of their new Hulu show "The Kardashians."

On Wednesday, viewers will see Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris sit down with ABC's Robin Roberts for a special ahead of their new streaming show.

In a sneak peek clip, Kim dishes on her new romance with Pete Davidson, saying she's "very happy" and at "peace."

"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," Kim said when Roberts asked how serious the relationship is.

The family's new reality show, "The Kardashians," premieres April 14 on Hulu.