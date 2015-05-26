Kris Humphries sorry for Bruce Jenner tweet as Kim Kardashian voices support

Bruce Jenner put an end to the tabloid speculation on Friday night, revealing to ABC’s Diane Sawyer that he is transitioning into a woman.

Jenner's family members, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and his ex-wife Kris Jenner applauded his decision to come forward.

Kim Kardashain went into detail about Jenner's transition when she spoke with the "Today

" show on Monday morning.

She said that in going public, Jenner has found "inner peace and just pure happiness." She congratulated him for his ability to be his "true self." She said she is happy that he is living his life the way he wants to live it.

She said, "It's not something that you or I could fully understand, but I don't even think we have to."

But not everyone was quite so supportive. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kris Humphries tweeted a comment that was slammed by many as insensitive. After being roundly criticized the basketball player apologized.

Soon after the 65 year-old reality star made the disclosure, a slew of celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Rob Lowe and Mario Lopez quickly voiced their support for the former Olympian on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.