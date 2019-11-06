Kourtney Kardashian shows off stretch marks: 'We've all got them'

Kourtney Kardashian is taking pride in her stretch marks.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently uploaded a seductive bikini shot on her Poosh brand’s Instagram — but it was the caption that sought the praise of many.

“Stretch marks: we’ve all got them,” Kardashian captioned the post before plugging her Poosh products.

The post received a highly positive response from her followers.

“I don’t see any stretch marks, just beauty!” one user wrote.

Another user showered Kardashian with praise. In their response, they wrote, “Her soul shines with joy! And it makes her body a complete vision of beauty! Perfect in every way and beyond comparison!"

Poosh is a lifestyle brand launched by Kardashian in early 2019.

According to Poosh’s website, Kardashian wrote, “I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

Kardashian also bared her stretch marks via Poosh’s Instagram in August, noting that she “loves her stripes.”

“I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot mama!!” another person commented.

Other fans commented on the star embracing “normal bodies” and helping to promote a “real” image of everyday women.