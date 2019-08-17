Kourtney Kardashian shares unedited bikini snap with fans: 'I love my stripes'

Kourtney Kardashian says she “loves her stripes” after fans applauded the mother of three for not editing a picture of herself in a revealing bikini.

While on a recent trip to Italy, the reality TV star shared a snap of herself in high-cut swimsuit with her stretch marks visible. The picture, which was posted to her lifestyle Instagram page Poosh, received high marks from her followers.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one user wrote, to which Kardashian replied “I love my stripes.”

“I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot mama!!” another person commented.

Other fans commented on the star embracing “normal bodies” and helping to promote a “real” image of everyday women.

“Stretch marks #realwomen”

The oldest Kardashian shared her fears about turning 40 this year during the latest season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when she admitted to feeling anxiety about the newest chapter in her life.

"I do think that turning 40, like it almost makes you analyze like where you’re at in your life,” she said. “It’s just giving me anxiety."

