Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mature
Published

Kourtney Kardashian shares racy snaps, struggles with her geography

By | Fox News
close
Kourtney Kardashian defends her kidsVideo

Kourtney Kardashian defends her kids

Kourtney Kardashian won’t stand for anyone telling her kids what to do

Kourtney Kardashian is having fun on her vacation with sister Kim Kardashian and their clique of famous females… maybe too much fun.

In a racy Instagram post from the trip on Wednesday Kourtney Kardashian wrote “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico” alongside an image of herself in a thong swimsuit. The problem? She’s in Mexico – at least, according to the many paparazzi snapping shots of the crew’s every move.

Kim Kardashian also shared a snapshot of her barely there look while on vacation while her older sister posted plenty of swimsuit snaps of the whole group.

Hey

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

VIVA 🇲🇽 !!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

uno

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on