Kourtney Kardashian rocks festive outfit: 'My presence is a present'

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the holiday spirit.

On Friday, the 41-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a velvet green mini emblazoned with white snowflakes. The number also featured a red bow in the center as well as a candy cane.

Kardashian paired her look with ornament earrings and thigh-high red boots. She also rocked bangs for the snapshot.

"My presence is a present," she captioned the photograph.

The Poosh founder's post received the praise of her fans, her famous friends as well as her sisters.

"Cutie," Kardashian's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner wrote.

Meanwhile, sister Khloé Kardashian asked: "What is this for[?]"

"This is how I wrap presents, come over," Kardashian jokingly responded.

Model Shanina Shaik commented with Christmas tree and heart-eyed emojis. Model Lily Aldridge also commented with emojis, using the Christmas tree and fire symbols.

"Beautiful," wrote one commenter, while another called the picture "gorgeous."

Earlier this month, Khloé revealed the family had canceled their famous Christmas Eve party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," said the 36-year-old reality star. "It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though!"

She added: "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."