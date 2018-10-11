Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife's death ruled accident from fatal drug combination: report

Deven Davis' cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the estranged wife of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who died in August at age 39, had a fatal mixture of cocaine, heroin, clonazepam, topiramate and fluoxetine in her system at the time of her death.

According to Mayo Clinic, clonazepam is a sedative used to treat anxiety or seizures, topiramate is a medication used to manage nerve pain while fluoxetine is primarily used for depression.

The report lists Deven’s death as accidental and shows that her body was discovered in Bakersfield, Calif.

A rep for Jonathan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In August, the singer's family issued a statement through his record label Roadrunner Records to Fox News, saying: “The Davis family is broken-hearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis.”

"We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private," the statement continued. "We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time."

At the time, TMZ reported that Deven, a former adult actress, was estranged from the rock star with Jonathan filing for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair married in 2004 and shared two children together.

According to previous documents obtained by the outlet, Jonathan, 47, filed for a domestic violence restraining order on the same day his estranged wife died. Per the site, a judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Deven from any child custody or visitation, as well as, prohibited her from having contact with the family's dog.

In addition, TMZ reported that in the court papers, Jonathan alleged Deven battled drugs for more than 20 years and had been to rehab six times. He also claimed she "is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco."

According to the outlet, Deven went missing from a sober home and hadn’t been seen for a week before her death.