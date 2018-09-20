KISS announces final 'End of the Road' tour

It’s time to rock and roll all nite – one last time!

Glam metal rockers KISS announced their farewell tour Wednesday — bringing the curtain down on their five-decade-long career.

KISS — formed 45 years ago — made the announcement during an appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and on their own social media accounts.

Dates and stops on the “End of the Road World Tour” were not immediately disclosed.

Founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are still with the iconic band, best known for its 1975 hit “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

“It has been an amazing journey with you all. We couldn’t leave without saying goodbye,” the 60-year-old Simmons wrote on his Instagram. “This show will have the most explosions, the most hits and be the loudest yet!”

The group played another one of their big hits, “Detroit Rock City,” on Wednesday’s finale of “AGT.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.