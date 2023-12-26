Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

King Charles, Prince William attend Christmas church service; founding Dixie Chicks member dies in car crash

Taylor Swift spends Christmas with Travis Kelce; Willie Nelson docuseries reveals infidelity and romance

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
royals, dixie chicks

King Charles, Prince William attend Christmas church service; founding Dixie Chicks member dies in car crash. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL CHRISTMAS - King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William lead the royals attending a Christmas church service. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Founding Dixie Chicks member dies in a head-on collision in Texas, officials confirmed. Continue reading here…

'SPARKS FLY' - How Taylor Swift is spending Christmas with Travis Kelce. Continue reading here…

A photo of Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift is spending Christmas with Travis Kelce. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

‘COMPLICATING THINGS’ - Willie Nelson docuseries reveals infidelity, depression, and romance. Continue reading here…

‘LONG ROAD AHEAD’ - 'General Hospital' star John J. York details his cancer journey. Continue reading here…

'SWEETEST SIN' - Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson explain why they saved themselves for marriage. Continue reading here…

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson among stars who saved themselves for marriage. (Getty Images)

'BRUTALLY HONEST' - 'Saved by the Bell' star Tiffani Thiessen reveals what her kids are ‘not super happy’ about at home. Continue reading here…

'ONE LIFE TO LIVE' - Soap opera star Kamar de los Reyes dies at 56 after a brief illness. Continue reading here…

 'NO IDEA' - 'Exorcist' star Linda Blair was shocked by the film's success. Continue reading here…

AGELESS BEAUTY - Elizabeth Hurley’s beauty secrets after ‘years’ in a makeup chair. Continue reading here…

Side by side pictures of Elizabeth Hurley in 1993 and in 2023

Elizabeth Hurley in 1993 and 2023. (Getty Images)

JUST A NUMBER - Harrison Ford, Cher, and Dennis Quaid make Hollywood romances last despite large age gaps. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending