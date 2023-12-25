King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William lead royals attending Christmas church service

Several high-ranking members of the royal family kicked off Christmas morning with a long-standing tradition.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, led the walk from Sandringham House, where they are spending the holiday, to St Mary Magdalene Church, located near the royal family home.

Charles and Camilla both sported neutral looks for the occasion, with Charles wearing a camel-colored coat and Camilla in more of a beige tone for her matching coat, hat and boots.

BRITISH ROYALS EXCHANGE ‘SLIGHTLY RUDE’ CHRISTMAS GIFTS, INCLUDING WHOOPEE CUSHIONS AND TOILET SEATS

William opted for a classic navy suit, and Middleton matched him in monochromatic blue. Her calf-length coat was a brighter shade, and her boots, hat and dress were darker. Prince George took a page from his father's book, also appearing in a navy suit, while Prince Louis wore plaid pants and a navy peacoat. Princess Charlotte broke up the color scheme with a green coat.

THIS ROYAL TRADITION KEEPS PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON SEPARATED ON CHRISTMAS MORNING

Prince Andrew made an appearance for the walk to the church despite stepping back from his royal duties in 2019 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein made news. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, accompanied him, a notable move as she had not appeared at the church services since 1991, the last year before she and Andrew separated.

The former couples' children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were photographed as well. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Beatrice brought along her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Both women have young children who were not seen on the walk.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie could be seen smiling as they walked by several royal family admirers. Their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, were there with them.

Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, appeared with her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Anne's daughter from her first marriage, Zara Tindall, was seen with her husband Mike and their oldest child, 5-year-old Lena. Their younger son, Lucas, was not seen – it is possible that he, along with Beatrice and Eugenie's children, was too young for the tradition.

In addition to making the walk to the church, Charles shared the traditional royal Christmas Broadcast this morning. This was his second time doing the broadcast, his first since his coronation in May.

The video was prerecorded, showing Charles standing by a Christmas tree in Buckingham Palace – the first live tree to be displayed at the palace.

The king spoke of the message of Jesus’s life in serving those less fortunate, as he honored the "selfless army" that forms the "backbone of our society" helping others.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At a time of "increasingly tragic conflict around the world," a reference to wars in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas, Charles invoked the message to "do unto others as you would have them do to you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and to seek their good as we would our own," he said. "My heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another, all who are caring for our common home and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.