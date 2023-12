Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, officials tell Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital Laura Lynch was killed about 7 miles west of Cornudas on Friday morning while driving her car, stating a car hit her head-on while attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-way highway.

TMZ first reported her death.

This is a developing story.