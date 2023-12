Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Elizabeth Hurley knows it takes work (and sometimes a village) to be and stay gorgeous.

In a post on Instagram, Hurley shared a photo of herself wrapped in a white robe with a black bikini while getting her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot.

"Once more unto the breach…. actors & models must spend the equivalent of YEARS in the make up chair…." she wrote in the caption.

But there were no complaints as she continued, "I love it as I get to spend time with some of my favorite artists who are wielding their brushes and working their magic."

The "Austin Powers" star, who turned 58 in June, has her own array of magic tricks to stay looking youthful.

SKINCARE

In 2018, Hurley shared with the U.K. publication Woman & Home that she moisturizes regularly, more than most, in fact.

"The one thing I swear by is moisturizer, and lots of it," she told the outlet. 'I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow."

In 2019, Hurley appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, who did a rapid-fire interview about her health and beauty habits.

When asked about her skincare routine, she answered, "That I do a lot of," and explained that as an ambassador for Estee Lauder, she has an "arsenal of products" at her disposal. Her favorite is their Advanced Night Repair Serum, which she said she’s used twice a day every day for 25 years.

DIET

Diet also plays a key role in looking youthful after nearly 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Hurley told The Cut in 2017, "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

In 2021, she told U.K.’s Sunday Times, "I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50% of what I eat vegetable matter. You have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple, too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

Hurley shared one very relatable weakness: peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it," Hurley said.

The "Bedazzled" star told "Today" she tries to cook at home and focuses on local produce when she can.

"I believe in having your food in its natural state, if you can. We eat very little processed food in our house. I tend to cook it at home myself. I’m a single working mother. I like to be in the countryside. The countryside is where I unwind. I play with my dogs. I sit in front of the fire. I make jam," she said, "only with fruit that I can gather myself. I much prefer to make jam than cook dinner, I promise. I find that very therapeutic for me and very relaxing. I do a lot of gardening."

FITNESS

Hurley told Vogue in 2019 she is "very active."

"I don’t do anything specific to keep fit, but I’m very active. Whatever I do, I do with gusto. I run up the stairs, walk the dog, do a lot of gardening. I go out into my woods and chop down trees and attack hedges with my hedge trimmer. Or, I’m filling gaps in my floorboards with this wonderful new tool I found. I’m active all the time."

She also told The Cut, "On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me."

HEALTHY HABITS

Sleep is another element in her beauty routine. As she told "Today" in 2017, "I’ve learned how to rest when I need to rest. I understand that I need to do a bit of exercise. I understand about eating healthily. I’ve understood about not smoking. I’ve understood about limiting alcohol intake."

Though she’s quit smoking, Hurley told U.K.’s Sunday Times she’s not entirely nicotine free.

"I stopped smoking 10 years ago," she said. "But I can’t give up the Nicorette."

Hurley is also an ambassador for Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and encourages women, especially young women, to get regular check-ups.

"Younger women want to know what it’s like to have a mammogram. It’s fine. You fear the results. But the actual process itself is fine. It’s a little bit uncomfortable. It’s worth it. Young girls want to know how to check their breasts," she told "Today."

MINDSET

Hurley told U.K.’s Sunday Times part of her youthful looks can be attributed to her mindset.

"I am more immature by the moment. My son is more mature than me," she said. "I used to be grown up, but I’ve lost it."

The British star shares her 20-year-old son, Damian Hurley, with American businessman Steve Bing.

Motherhood actually inspired her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

On her company’s website, she says, "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age."

An overall positive attitude is something Hurley has said keeps her looking youthful as well.

As she told Today, "You have to try to stay positive. We all get terrible knocks in life, all of us. Some people have terrible things they have to deal with. You see some people, and they just manage to keep their attitude positive. They rise above stuff. Some people get angry. Sometimes I think to glow, you have to let go of a lot of stuff and move on. Be as nice as you can to everyone."