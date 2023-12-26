'One Life to Live' star Kamar de los Reyes dead at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, an actor known for appearing in nearly 300 episodes of "One Life to Live" in the role of Antonio Vega, has died. He was 56.

De los Reyes passed away Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, a publicist for his wife, actress Sherri Saum, told Fox News Digital on behalf of the family. The couple shared two sons, twins Michael and John, age 9. He also has another son, Caylen, 26.

The actor was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas before making the move to Los Angeles in the late 1980s. He soon won his first role in a 1988 movie called "Salsa," playing a dancer. Since then, he has acted steadily.

His big break came in 1994 when he was cast in the soap opera adaptation of "Valley of the Dolls." That same year, he appeared in an off-Broadway play called "Blade to the Heat," earning glowing reviews. The role led to his casting in George C. Wolfe's Shakespeare in the Park production of "The Tempest," when he played Ferdinand.

In 1995, de los Reyes would land the role he was best known for: Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a police officer, on "One Life to Live." He is credited in 282 episodes of the show, and his last appearance was in 2009.

This show was also where he met his wife, who appeared in several episodes beginning in 1999.

He was also known for his work in voice acting. He played the main antagonist in the popular 2012 video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," also featuring Michael Keaton and Sam Worthington. He reprised the character in three more games in the series, including the mobile version. Other movie credits include "Salt," and "The Cell," where he worked with stars like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.

"At the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming ‘All American’ and had recently shot roles in Hulu's not-yet-released 'Washington Black,' starring Sterling K. Brown, and a significant role in Marvel's upcoming ‘Daredevil’ series," the statement on his passing read.

"De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico," the statement continued. "After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Kamar was a crusader in the recovery efforts of his beloved home."