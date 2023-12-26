'General Hospital' star John J York details cancer journey: ‘Long road ahead’

John J. York, best known for his portrayal of Mac Scorpio in the hit soap opera "General Hospital," updated his fans on his battle with cancer.

The 65-year-old actor revealed in a social media video his road to recovery and his current health status.

"Hey there, everyone. It’s me and I’m checking in. ... I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, ‘Why did Mac shave his beard?’" he shared on X.

"I didn’t shave my beard. I actually shaved the little bits of hair that were still left there."

York continued to say, "Everything’s going along very well," as he’s in the "middle stages" of his cancer journey.

However, the soap opera actor pointed out that he has "a long road ahead."

The "General Hospital" star remained in good spirits and added whether he would return to the show amid his battle with cancer.

"The test results are looking good… I’m feeling really good," he shared. "Hopefully, hopefully, if things go the way they are, maybe [I'll] be back on the show late spring, early summer."

York went on to thank his fans for all the love and support during this tumultuous time, as he concluded his video message with a holiday greeting.

"One day at a time. We’ve got to take care of this. In the meantime, I want you all to have a very, very, very Merry Christmas with your family and friends, your loved ones," he remarked.

"I wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, and for luck — how about some luck?" he said with a large smile and rubbed his bald head. "Get some luck in there, OK?"

In September, York disclosed he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma — "two blood and bone marrow disorders."

The National Cancer Institute defines MDS as a "group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells." It defines multiple smoldering myeloma as "a precancerous condition that alters certain proteins in blood and/or increases plasma cells in bone marrow, but it does not cause symptoms of disease."

According to the institute, nearly half of those diagnosed with the precancerous condition will develop multiple myeloma within a five-year period.