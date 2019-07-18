Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Kim Kardashian thanks Trump, Pompeo and Kushner for efforts to get A$AP Rocky released from Sweden jail

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Kim Kardashian West thanked President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner Thursday for their apparent efforts to get rapper A$AP Rocky released from prison in Sweden.

MIGOS' OFFSET PHONE-SLAPPING CHARGES DISMISSED

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends," she tweeted. "Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

Rocky has been detained while police investigate a June 30 fight he was allegedly involved in before appearing at a music festival in Stockholm. The New York-based rapper's attorney has claimed that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, acted in self-defense.

Multiple celebrities and U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., have pushed for Rocky's release. A Change.org petition supporting the rapper had more than 610,000 signatures as of Thursday night and the #JusticeForRocky hashtag trended on social media following news of his detention.

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TMZ first reported the fight. The celebrity gossip website said a witness recalled seeing A$AP Rocky and his crew pummeling a man and leaving him battered and bloodied on the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian, who is studying to become a lawyer, first met with Trump last year to successfully advocate for the release fo Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug trafficking conviction.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also helped free 17 prisoners in a three-month span this year, according to BuzzFeed News.