Kim Kardashian thanks Trump, Pompeo and Kushner for efforts to get A$AP Rocky released from Sweden jail

Kim Kardashian West thanked President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner Thursday for their apparent efforts to get rapper A$AP Rocky released from prison in Sweden.

MIGOS' OFFSET PHONE-SLAPPING CHARGES DISMISSED

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends," she tweeted. "Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

Rocky has been detained while police investigate a June 30 fight he was allegedly involved in before appearing at a music festival in Stockholm. The New York-based rapper's attorney has claimed that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, acted in self-defense.

Multiple celebrities and U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., have pushed for Rocky's release. A Change.org petition supporting the rapper had more than 610,000 signatures as of Thursday night and the #JusticeForRocky hashtag trended on social media following news of his detention.

TMZ first reported the fight. The celebrity gossip website said a witness recalled seeing A$AP Rocky and his crew pummeling a man and leaving him battered and bloodied on the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian, who is studying to become a lawyer, first met with Trump last year to successfully advocate for the release fo Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug trafficking conviction.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also helped free 17 prisoners in a three-month span this year, according to BuzzFeed News.