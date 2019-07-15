Sweden should treat A$AP Rocky ‘with respect’: US State Department

The US State Department has weighed in on the treatment of A$AP Rocky by Swedish authorities after the rapper was arrested in Stockholm for an alleged attack that took place late last month, a report said.

Secretary Mike Pompeo has been briefed about the detainment of A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — as the “A$AP Forever” rapper is being held in a Swedish prison pending charges, according to Politico.

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” a State Department spokesperson said.

A$AP ROCKY'S LONGTIME MANAGER'S HOTEL ROOM RAIDED AS RAPPER IS DETAINED IN SWEDEN

“We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Rocky was in Stockholm for the Smash music festival on June 30 when an altercation took place.

Swedish prosecutors have until Friday to decide whether to prosecute the rapper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If a decision is not made by Friday the prosecutor can file an extension and the courts will “then decide whether to accept the extension of the period or not.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.