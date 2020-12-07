Kim Kardashian stuns in itsy-bitsy green bikini: 'Always find your light'

Kim Kardashian is at it again.

The 40-year-old star wowed fans with a new set of bikini photos on Instagram on Monday.

For the pics, the reality star donned a revealing dark-green bikini while she soaked up some sun and struck some sensual poses while relaxing in a hot tub.

"Always find your light!" the post was captioned, followed by a sparkling emoji.

Fans were left floored by the photos and shared praise for Kardashian in the comments.

"Mam [sic.] you are looking gorgeous," wrote a follower.

"GORGEOUS!" said another.

A third added: "You're glowing!!!"

The star is no stranger to showing off her bikini bod on Instagram, such as shortly after turning 40, when she showed off her killer figure on social media.

Kardashian shared pictures last month posing in a nude color thong bikini, a Louis Vuitton bandana, and large sunglasses while she frolicked in the ocean.

“This is 40!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photos.

Her sister Kendall Jenner commented, “Sure is!”

Her birthday celebrations, however, were marred by public backlash after she shared photos featuring a large group of people gathered together without social distancing.

Kardashian insisted that her guests had quarantined and were tested for coronavirus before their arrival on a private island to celebrate, however.