Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kim Kardashian stuns in itsy-bitsy green bikini: 'Always find your light'

The reality star posed in a hot tub

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian is at it again.

The 40-year-old star wowed fans with a new set of bikini photos on Instagram on Monday.

For the pics, the reality star donned a revealing dark-green bikini while she soaked up some sun and struck some sensual poses while relaxing in a hot tub.

"Always find your light!" the post was captioned, followed by a sparkling emoji.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMMED FOR THROWING LARGE BIRTHDAY PARTY AMID ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'VERY SELFISH'

Fans were left floored by the photos and shared praise for Kardashian in the comments.

Kim Kardashian stunned followers when she shared bikini photos on Instagram on Monday. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian stunned followers when she shared bikini photos on Instagram on Monday. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

"Mam [sic.] you are looking gorgeous," wrote a follower.

"GORGEOUS!" said another.

A third added: "You're glowing!!!"

The star is no stranger to showing off her bikini bod on Instagram, such as shortly after turning 40, when she showed off her killer figure on social media.

KIM KARDASHIAN STUNS IN BIKINI IN HONOR OF 40TH BIRTHDAY

Kardashian shared pictures last month posing in a nude color thong bikini, a Louis Vuitton bandana, and large sunglasses while she frolicked in the ocean.

“This is 40!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photos.

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA)

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA)

Her sister Kendall Jenner commented, “Sure is!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her birthday celebrations, however, were marred by public backlash after she shared photos featuring a large group of people gathered together without social distancing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian insisted that her guests had quarantined and were tested for coronavirus before their arrival on a private island to celebrate, however.

On Our Radar