Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' sketch about O.J. Simpson was 'beyond inappropriate', says Nicole Brown's sister

Kim Kardashian's " Saturday Night Live " hosting gig is being critiqued by a member of Nicole Brown's family who took issue with the reality star's jokes about O.J. Simpson .

Kardashian, 40, has been praised for her comedy chops on the NBC sketch show, which saw her take shots at her own family members in her opening monologue. While her jokes about Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner and her mother's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, fueled headlines, so did her comments about Simpson, who was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 fatal stabbings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been linked to Simpson's case due to Kardashian's father, the late Robert Kardashian, being a defense attorney in Simpson's trial. Meanwhile, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, was one of Nicole's close friends.

Speaking to TMZ after Saturday's episode aired, Nicole's sister Tanya Brown revealed she found Kardashian's comments about Simpson's case "beyond inappropriate and insensitive."

KIM KARDASHIAN'S 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' ROASTING OF FAMILY LEADS TO NO HARD FEELINGS AS SISTERS, MOM PRAISE HER

"My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to him. I credit him for really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don't know," Kardashian said during her monologue.

Kardashian put her family – and Simpson – on trial yet again during the episode during a parody courtroom reality series titled " People’s Kourt ." The sketch concluded with Kardashian roasting her family's first claim to fame by having Keenan Thompson play Simpson, asking her why they don’t keep in touch.

Overall, Tanya called Kardashian's skits in "poor taste" whether or not they were written by "SNL" producers. TMZ also reports that Tanya is now reconsidering how much the famous family cared about her late sister.

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' PUTS KIM KARDASHIAN'S FAMILY, O.J. SIMPSON ON TRIAL IN 'PEOPLE'S KOURT' SKETCH

Tanya also was upset by the laughter that broke out by the audience when Simpson was referenced by Kardashian. She also claimed that she feels Kardashian could have nixed the references about her sister's death from her sketch before going live. In fact, Tanya claims she did that herself when she previously left an appearance on "The Meredith Veira Show." When Tanya learned "at the last moment" that jurors from the murder trial would also be included on the show, she told the outlet she left and didn't fulfill her scheduled duties.

Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment and Tanya could not immediately be reached.

After the episode, Kardashian was praised for her "SNL" gig by her family, including mom Kris.

"I’m so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I’m so proud of this accomplishment!!!" Kris wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The momager added: "Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn’t take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable. She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time.

Kris concluded: "She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness. Her work ethic is second to none. Always a team player and always including her family in everything she does. Wow. Kim, you nailed it!!!!! I am exploding with pride and excitement for the most amazing week."

Khloe, meanwhile, took to the comments of her mom’s post to further congratulate the SKIMS founder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every single word you said is completely spot on! I am beaming with pride! What a show this was!" the 37-year-old wrote. "What a phenomenal show that we were blessed and fortunate enough to make a cameo on! Definitely something I will never forget for the rest of my life! Kimberly I am so incredibly proud of you!"

Kourtney Kardashian, who Kim did an unflattering impression of during the " People’s Kourt " segment, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal that her overwhelming emotion upon viewing the episode was pride.

"Ahhhhh! This is everything!" she captioned a video of herself watching the sketch.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.