Kourtney Kardashian heats up Instagram: 'In case you forgot'

Kourtney Kardashian is reminding the world who she is with some sultry new photos on Instagram.

On Monday, the eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a set of photos on the popular social media site.

“In case you forgot…” Kourtney captioned the image, which shows her donning a form-fitting burgundy dress. Posing along a white wall, the 40-year-old Kardashian sister rocked a high ponytail and stared seductively into the camera while showing off plenty of skin.

The set of photos received an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans.

“So beautiful ❤❤❤,” one user wrote.

“My favorite Kardashian 😍😍😘💖🔥🔥😩,” another user wrote.

“The Real” host Adrienne Bailon even chimed in, saying, “Well damn...”

In early November, Kourtney revealed that she’s planning to take a step back from the show to focus more of her time on being a mother to her three children. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she’ll have a more limited role in Season 18, but that it doesn’t mean she’s leaving the show for good.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Fortunately for fans of the reality show, Kourtney’s sister, Khloé, noted that the show can lose one of its key members and still continue.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” sister Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”