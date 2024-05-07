Tom Brady's roast has 'affected' his children, 'deeply disappointed' Gisele Bündchen: report

Every facet of Tom Brady's life was dissected and consequently roasted on Sunday evening, during Netflix's "GROAT The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady."

No subject seemed to be off limits, including his children and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

And now we're learning how his family has digested the litany of jokes made at their expense. A source told People magazine that his children, two of whom he shares with Bündchen, have been "affected" by the special.

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Bündchen is reportedly "deeply disappointed" with the "disrespectful portrayal" of her family but "her priority is to support her children" that were subjected to such "irresponsible content," according to the source.

Many jokes involving Bündchen included direct jabs at her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

But Bündchen wasn't the only one of Brady's exes that got caught in the swirl of jokes. Bridget Moynahan, with whom Brady shares his son Jack, 16, was also brought up. Brady famously split from Moynahan while she was pregnant, only to start dating Bündchen soon after.

Comedian Nikki Glaser cracked a joke about Brady leaving Moynahan, which elicited a reaction from the crowd. "You're the best to ever play… for too long," she told Brady. "I mean you retired then you came back and then you retired again. I mean I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend. It's tough… To be fair, he didn't know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat."

Moynahan seemingly responded to the commentary, reposting a statement to her Instagram. "Loyal people take s--- more personal because they never would've did that s--- to you," the post read. In the caption, she simply wrote, "So true."

Representatives for Brady, Bündchen and Moynahan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Here's a look at some of the jokes made about Brady's family and divorce.

THE DIVORCE

"I want to congratulate you, Tom, cause a peaceful life is what you’re now living, and that's a big deal. A big deal, man. For two years – it's been two years since Tom's gotten divorced, right?" – Kevin Hart

"My favorite wine is our world-class Cabernet. Tom's favorite whine is, ‘Where’s the flag?.'… You got really used to not being touched, right? Just like the end of the marriage." – former teammate Drew Bledsoe

"You know you have more rings than I do, but I've experienced a couple things that you'll never experience… The feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary. It was yesterday." – Drew Bledsoe

"Tom Brady – five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns, you have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back." – Nikki Glaser ( Glaser apologized and Brady said "It's OK.")

"Poor Gisele. It took her 13 long years to learn what we know. Tom is boring." – Will Ferrell as his character Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman"

"Tom was once asked which one of his rings was his favorite and he said, ‘The next one.’ Sorry – that's a Gisele quote. My bad" – Andrew Schulz

GISELE'S NEW BOYFRIEND

"The world knows you left Bill Belichick high and dry, man. You left him and then you went to Tampa and you won a championship… You left Bill Belichick with Mac Jones, god----. Oh you f---ed him. You f---ed him good…. You did, Tom. You f---ed your coach. But let me tell you something people… That's what you gotta do to maintain your happiness. You understand? Sometimes you gotta f--- your coach. You know who else f---ed their coach? Gisele. She f---ed that karate man." – Kevin Hart

"I mean Jesus Christ, Tom, one of the smartest quarterbacks in the game, how did you not see this coming?… Eight karate classes a day?" (Brady actually lifted his drink to the crowd for this one.) "Eight karate classes a day and she's still a white belt." – Kevin Hart

"Eight karate classes a day and she's still a white belt." – Kevin Hart "The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'… That's gotta suck." – Nikki Glaser

HIS KIDS

"Tom hates fat, I mean you guys know about his diet program? It is so strict, but if you follow it exactly as he does, you too, can lose your family… You can lose so much family." – Nikki Glaser

"Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice. Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire or we’re done.'… Let me tell you something, when you got a chance 8-9 [in the football season] and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f--- you gotta do, do you understand me?… F--- them kids." – Kevin Hart

